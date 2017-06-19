Supreme Court Agrees To Take On Partisan Redistricting Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to take on one of its most important cases in a decade: deciding on the way lawmakers determine voter districts.

Justices say that on Monday they will decide if Republican lawmakers drew electoral districts out of the state’s political breakdown guidelines and that may have violated the constitutional rights of Democratic voters.

A three-judge court struck down Wisconsin’s legislative districts in November and ordered new maps to be drawn in time for the 2018 elections, which is a work in progress.

It’s the high court’s first case on what is known as partisan gerrymandering in more than a decade.

The outcome could have lasting effects on elections across the country.

The case will be argued in the fall.