Man Drives Into Police Vehicle in Paris

It was an extra special Father’s Day for a couple from St. Ignace.
A group of paddleboarders are hitting the water for a monumental adventure: paddling all the way across Lake Huron to Canada.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
Cheboygan County Sheriff Department says they were dispatched to Fernelius Ford on North Straits Highway for larceny of several tires off of new vehicles early Saturday morning.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
The 44th Treasure of the United States was sworn into office, making Jovita Carranza the 16th woman to hold the job.
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from using social networking sites, like Facebook and Twitter.
An attacker is likely dead after driving into a police vehicle in a popular area of Paris.
Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.
The Supreme Court says Muslim men that were detained after the Sept. 11 attacks cannot sue top U.S. law enforcement officials.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
