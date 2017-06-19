Man Drives Into Police Vehicle in Paris - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Drives Into Police Vehicle in Paris

An attacker is likely dead after driving into a police vehicle in a popular area of Paris.

It happened Monday morning in Paris' Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Details are extremely limited right now, but we do know the bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Police also believe the attacker is dead.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

France has been under a state of emergency following a series of deadly extremist attacks.