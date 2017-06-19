Enbridge: East Segment Of Line 5 Passes Pressure Test

Enbridge says the pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac has passed a pressure test required by the Justice Department.

It's the second oil pipeline to pass the test.

The most recent test was on Friday on a pipeline that's part of Line 5.

The company pumped water and kept pressure higher than usual through the line's east segment.

The west segment passed a pressure test earlier this month.

Enbridge says they're pleased with the results of the test.

