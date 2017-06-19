Enbridge: East Segment Of Line 5 Passes Pressure Test

Namaste Northern Michigan! Wednesday is International Day of Yoga and yoga centers across the world are getting ready for the annual holiday. Vanderbilt yoga retreat center, Song of the Morning, is no exception.
Namaste Northern Michigan! Wednesday is International Day of Yoga and yoga centers across the world are getting ready for the annual holiday. Vanderbilt yoga retreat center, Song of the Morning, is no exception.
The group with Stand Up for Great Lakes is heading out for their monumental adventure and paddleboarding across Lake Huron all the way to Canada.
The group with Stand Up for Great Lakes is heading out for their monumental adventure and paddleboarding across Lake Huron all the way to Canada.
Enbridge says the pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac has passed a pressure test required by the Justice Department.
Enbridge says the pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac has passed a pressure test required by the Justice Department.
The number of people dead or missing in last week's massive high-rise apartment fire in London is still going up.
The number of people dead or missing in last week's massive high-rise apartment fire in London is still going up.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
The University of Michigan will be diving in Lake Huron to study a prehistoric civilization.
The University of Michigan will be diving in Lake Huron to study a prehistoric civilization.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
A local YMCA is hosting an art competition fundraiser that will last the entire summer.
A local YMCA is hosting an art competition fundraiser that will last the entire summer.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
Michael is originally from Northern Michigan and returns home after working in Minot, ND the past two years. Michael grew up in Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School. He went to college in
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.