“Stand Up For Great Lakes” Begins Paddleboard Trip Across Lake Huron

The group with Stand Up for Great Lakes is heading out for their monumental adventure and paddleboarding across Lake Huron all the way to Canada.

The team left from Alpena just around 8:00 Monday morning.

They will paddle 90 miles to Tobermory, Canada.

The purpose of the paddleboard trip is to raise money for the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary to help keep our Great Lakes beautiful.

They expect the trip will take anywhere from 27-32 hours.

“That’s the thing it's the unknown and we've never been to the other side,” says Kwin Morris of Stand Up For Great Lakes. “It's 90 miles, we don't know if we can paddle board 90 miles. The first one was 60. Nerves big time.”

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have a camera on the safety boat documenting this monumental trip the entire way!

We'll have more details Monday night on 9&10 News.