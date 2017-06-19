London Police Say Number Of Missing, Killed In High-Rise Fire Co - Northern Michigan's News Leader

London Police Say Number Of Missing, Killed In High-Rise Fire Continues To Rise

Posted: Updated:

The number of people dead or missing in last week's massive high-rise apartment fire in London is still going up.

79 people are among those killed or still missing after the fire broke out at the 24-story Grenfell Tower early last week.

Police say as their search and recovery operation continues, that number may continue to rise.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the devastating fire.