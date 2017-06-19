University Of Michigan To Study Prehistoric Civilization In Lake Huron

The University of Michigan will be diving in Lake Huron to study a prehistoric civilization.

The university says that they will be taking an underwater vehicle down 120 feet, to study the site.

The site is just off the shores of Alpena at Amberley Ridge.

The current theory is that there is a 9,000-year-old caribou hunting camp located there.

They say the area used to be dry land and the site may provide an unprecedented look into strategies used by ancient hunters.

The voyage to the site will begin in July or August.