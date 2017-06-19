Missing U.S. Sailors Found Dead Inside USS Fitzgerald

The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.

It comes after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Filipino container ship off the Japanese coast early Saturday.

The search for the missing crew members ended Sunday after Navy divers discovered their remains in the vessel's flooded sleeping cabins.

The navy says it will conduct an investigation into the deadly collision.

The U.S. Coast Guard will lead a separate investigation into the sailors' deaths.