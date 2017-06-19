Missing U.S. Sailors Found Dead Inside USS Fitzgerald

The number of people dead or missing in last week's massive high-rise apartment fire in London is still going up.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
The University of Michigan will be diving in Lake Huron to study a prehistoric civilization.
The search for seven missing U.S. Navy sailors is over after divers found their bodies still aboard a U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan.
Namaste Northern Michigan! Wednesday is International Day of Yoga and yoga centers across the world are getting ready for the annual holiday. Vanderbilt yoga retreat center, Song of the Morning, is no exception.
A local YMCA is hosting an art competition fundraiser that will last the entire summer.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
Yardwork is a labor of love for some, but these days it's common to see a professional crew instead of your neighbor out mowing and clipping.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
