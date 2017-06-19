Experts To Discuss Great Lakes Tsunami Warning System

New reports show Tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes too.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
Yardwork is a labor of love for some, but these days it's common to see a professional crew instead of your neighbor out mowing and clipping.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
Evart police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
A local college is upping its security, they say on campus crime is on the rise.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads. Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day. Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Evart police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
