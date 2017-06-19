Experts To Discuss Great Lakes Tsunami Warning System

Tsunamis typically happen in huge bodies of water like the ocean, after earthquakes and other natural geological phenomenon.

However, new reports show they happen on the Great Lakes too.

Experts are meeting in Ann Arbor this week to discuss a tsunami warning system for the Great Lakes.

Scientists say tsunamis happen on the lakes, although many are too small to notice.

The lakes average 106 events per year.

Great Lakes tsunamis are caused by rapid changes in barometric pressure, associated with fast moving weather.

In some cases people standing on piers or swimming along shorelines have been swept away and killed by these Great Lakes tsunamis.