Good Samaritans Pull Big Rapids Woman From Burning Car

A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.

Mecosta County deputies say a woman from Big Rapids was traveling north on 230th Avenue in Green Township just before 11 Sunday night.

That's when she lost control, going sideways into a ditch and hitting multiple trees.

Four Good Samaritans found her inside the burning car unconscious.

They managed to pull her from the vehicle and Big Rapids Fire put the fire out.

The woman later regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.