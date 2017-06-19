Chippewa County Deputies Searching For Missing Nonprofit Signs

Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.

The Chippewa County Sportsman's Off Road Vehicle Association says their signs went missing earlier last week.

They were located on roads from 5 Mile through Barbeau Road.

The signs are hard to miss, they're on green 6’ tall steel posts with 8” by 8” signs with a black arrow on them.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at (906) 635-6355.