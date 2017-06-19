Evart Police Searching For Vehicle Stolen From Wesco Parking Lot

Evart police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle.

They're looking for a maroon Ford Edge with license plate number DLY 9147.

Police say the car was stolen out of a Wesco gas station parking lot in Evart Sunday night just before 11:00.

They believe it was taken by two men.

Police say if you see this vehicle do not approach it and call Osceola County Central Dispatch at (231) 832-3255