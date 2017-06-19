Evart Police Find Vehicle Stolen From Wesco Parking Lot - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Evart Police Find Vehicle Stolen From Wesco Parking Lot

Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.

Police say a maroon Ford Edge was stolen out of a Wesco gas station parking lot in Evart just before 11:00 Sunday night.

They believe it was taken by two men.

Evart police say the vehicle was found around 7:00 Monday morning. 

