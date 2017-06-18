At Least One Dead After Van Hits Crowd Outside London Mosque

Chippewa County deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing road signs from a nonprofit.
Evart police need your help tracking down a stolen vehicle.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
A local college is upping its security, they say on campus crime is on the rise.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads. Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day. Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.
70 Ti-athletes, coming together to honor a mother who lost her battle with cancer while also raising money for research. Today was the Tri For Kristie Triathlon in Leland.
Hundreds of people made their way to Mitchell State Park for the 8th Annual Day on the Canal. People came from all over the state to camp, watch cardboard boat races and walk around a local craft show.
A mother grieving the loss of her 18 year old son. North Cummins lost his life in West Grand Traverse Bay on Sunday.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
A mother grieving the loss of her 18 year old son. North Cummins lost his life in West Grand Traverse Bay on Sunday.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
