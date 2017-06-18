At Least One Dead After Van Hits Crowd Outside London Mosque

More terror in London after a van plowed into a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque.

At least one person is dead from the incident and about eight more are hurt.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

The attack happened early Monday morning, local time, as people were leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque.

Police say the suspected driver of the vehicle has been arrested, thanks to the help of witnesses, and has been taken to the hospital.

Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the incident, though police say it's too early to tell if the attack is terrorism-related.

The incident comes about two weeks after a car and stabbing attack in London that left seven people dead and 48 others injured.

