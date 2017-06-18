Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Celebrates Fathers Day

It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads. 

Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day. 
Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown. 
They were busy all day starting with brunch, and are also expecting large crowds for dinner.
The general manager says they take on more staff, and prepare early to keep their customers happy. 

"We gear up for the busy day it's definitely a holiday that people are out and about eating and drinking so it's a holiday we staff up more for than a normal Sunday but it's been a good day so far," said Travis Baird.

There was some rain on and off in Traverse City, but Travis says business did not slow. 

