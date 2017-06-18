NMC Investing $500k On Security Upgrades

A local college is upping its security, they say on campus crime is on the rise.

Northwestern Michigan College is doubling the number of on-campus security cameras to curb crime.

The college’s board of trustees voted on June 12th to give $500,000 to install 180 cameras and automated door locks.

President Tim Nelson says the measures are geared toward keeping students safe.

College Security Director Jim White says that Traverse City is a safe place, but he would rather be safe than sorry.

The work will be finished during the summer