Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US-131 and M-42.

The truck was leaving a drive way and attempted to turn into the westbound lane but turned too sharply, hitting a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained serious injuries.

An off-duty trooper from Cadillac was on scene first and provided critical first aid.

The motorcycle driver was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing but it has been determined that speed, alcohol, or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

    It's been a busy Father's Day in Northern Michigan, many are out celebrating dads.  Traverse City was swamped with people throughout the day.  Firefly had a lot of people come in who were walking around downtown.  

    An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.  Deputies got the call just before 7 that a man was in the Muskegon River. They rushed to the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township in Osceola County. 

    A local college is upping its security, they say on campus crime is on the rise. Northwestern Michigan College is doubling the number of on-campus security cameras to curb crime. The college's board of trustees voted on June 12th to give $500,000 to install 180 cameras and automated door locks.

