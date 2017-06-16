Ludington Men Charged With Running Meth Lab

Two Ludington men could face up to 20 years in prison after a drug team says they found the pair with meth making materials.

The SSCENT drug team says Nicholas Helfrich and Bryan Carroll are charged with running a meth lab, having ephedrine and using a computer to commit a felony.

The investigation started in April when the pair was walking down the street in Ludington.

During a roadside search, deputies found items commonly used to make meth.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.