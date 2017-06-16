Local Golfer Competing In US Open

A local golfer, with a very big opportunity.

Competing in his first major professional golf tournament.

Mt. Pleasant native Ryan Brehm landed a spot in the U.S. Open, going on now in Wisconsin.

Brehm took lessons from Brad Dean when he was just 12 years old, and continued with Brad for 13 years.

His former coach knew he had good opportunities ahead of him because he was physically gifted and won the state high school championship three out of four years.

Brad says he's glued to the U.S. open on all week and has been rooting for Brehm to go all the way.

“I met Ryan when he was 12 years old, when his grandpa brought him up for lessons at Crystal Mountain when I was director of golf there, and I worked with Ryan for about 13 years after that up until he graduated from Michigan State and then turned professional,” said Brad Dean, owner of Interlochen Golf Course.

Stay with 9&10 News to find out how Brehm does.