Parade of Homes Expects Big Crowd Father's Day Weekend

It's the second week of Parade of Homes in Traverse City.

This week features the new builds tour.

It's the 28th year for the event.

Last week the Parade of Homes featured remodels.

The tour is expected to draw 450 people a day over Father's Day weekend.

Fifteen homes are open for display on the newer homes tour.

It's a chance for builders to show off the latest and greatest in home construction.

And for prospective buyers to get a taste of what Traverse City has to offer.

“Well this is the best opportunity to window shop, so regardless of the price point or the size of a home each room of these homes will provide a new design idea or maybe spark a remodel project,” Judy Vajda, Home Builders Association said.