Traverse City Community Gathers to Remember Lars Kelto

People gathered to celebrate the life of Traverse City's Lars Kelto Friday afternoon.

Lars passed away suddenly on June 4.

He played a big role in the Traverse City Film Festival, the Old Town Playhouse and throughout the community.

Friday his loved ones wanted to celebrate his life by sharing memories, pictures, videos and music.

There were tears, but the City Opera House was also filled with laughter which loved ones say is the perfect way to remember Lars.

Exactly what he would have wanted.

“We’re calling it a memorial celebration because we definitely want to, it's a serious thing and our grief is

serious by we also want to celebrate his life more than anything we're very proud of the person Lars is or

was and I think he would want it to be a celebration more than anything else,” says close friend Rob Stow.

To help Lars' wife and his two young daughters, click here.