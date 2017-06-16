Manistee Man Charged With Having Meth, Running Drug House - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Manistee Man Charged With Having Meth, Running Drug House

A Manistee man is charged with having meth, analogues, marijuana and running a drug house.

The SSCENT drug team says Richard Welch was arrested Wednesday, but is out on bond now.

Detectives began the investigation last summer, where a search of a home on Manistee's First Street led to Welch's charges.

He could spend 10 years in prison if convicted.