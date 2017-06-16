Manistee Man Charged With Having Meth, Running Drug House

Traverse City’s success in tourism is admired all over the world and this weekend leaders from Canada are visiting and taking notes.
If you're in Grand Traverse County this weekend you may see a lot more dogs than usual. That's because of the annual Grand Traverse Kennel Club Dog Show.
More than 70 cats found at a Missaukee County home have now been rescued, and some are ready for new homes.
The president announced changes to the U.S.' policy on Cuba.
Wine tasting on the peninsulas: a beautiful way to spend an afternoon in Northern Michigan.
Traffic troubles for people in Harrison. A lane closure is delaying drivers for up ten minutes.
A Manistee man is charged with having meth, analogues, marijuana and running a drug house.
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post say a man reported missing in Newaygo County has been found.
Takata is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
