Construction Project Creates Traffic Trouble in Harrison

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.
Traffic troubles for people in Harrison. A lane closure is delaying drivers for up ten minutes.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post say a man reported missing in Newaygo County has been found.
Takata is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.
The special counsel's office is reportedly looking into financial records for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! There's a new pirate ship at the end of the Star Line dock in Mackinaw City.
We have an update on two armed robberies in Cheboygan County. Jonathan Daniels, from Boyne Falls, entered his guilty plea on Tuesday.
This Father's Day weekend get ready for two intense days of air show action.
You brush and floss constantly and still have to face the dentist’s drill. Could the reason be in your genes?
A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.
