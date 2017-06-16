UPDATE: Missing Newaygo County Man Found - Northern Michigan's News Leader

UPDATE: Missing Newaygo County Man Found

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post say a man reported missing in Newaygo County has been found.

Terry Glenn Watts went missing Thursday around 10 p.m.

Michigan State Police say Watts has been found by their canine teams.

His condition is not currently known.

