Healthy Living: Best Bet for Diabetes

Diabetes can be deadly.

Each year more than 70,000 Americans die from complications of the disease.

About half of all people with type two diabetes don't have their condition under control.

Now, new research shows a well-known procedure for weight loss could be the best bet for patients with uncontrolled diabetes.

Michelle Dunaway has the details of this groundbreaking study in tonight's Healthy Living.

Dr. Schauer says weight loss is one reason diabetes patients benefit from bariatric surgery.

The other is something that happens in the body as a result of the surgery.

When the intestines are bypassed, special hormones increase, which helps the pancreas produce insulin more effectively.