Takata Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

Takata is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The Japanese company is facing billions of dollars in liabilities connected to its defective air bags.

Reuters reports the bankruptcy filing could come as early as next week.

After the news broke, trading of Takata shares was temporarily suspended on the Tokyo stock exchange.