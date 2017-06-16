Special Counsel's Office Looking Into Jared Kushner's Financial Records

The special counsel's office is reportedly looking into financial records for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser.

This is all part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

They are also looking into the finances of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Vice President Mike Pence hired a private lawyer to handle fallout from the Russia investigation.