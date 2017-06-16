Boyne Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Cheboygan County Armed Robbery

We have an update on two armed robberies in Cheboygan County.

Jonathan Daniels, from Boyne Falls, entered his guilty plea on Tuesday.

Police connected him to two armed robberies back in February.

Daniels held up the Next Door Food Store in the city of Cheboygan, and Pat and Gary's Party Store in Indian River.

Daniels will spend at least 15 years in prison.

Police say Danae Goddard and Robert Kline, from Petoskey, also played a role in the robberies.

If you know where they are, call Officer Torrence at (231) 627-4321.