Amazon Buying Whole Foods

A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.

Grayling Restaurant Thank You Facebook Post Goes Viral

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.

A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.

Wexford County Woman Accused of Breaking Into Building, Driving Away in ORV

An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.

Osceola County Couple Offers Reward After They Say Someone Shot and Killed Their Dog

“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”

The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.

A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.

Authorities in Ottawa County, Michigan say at least 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a venue in a West Olive park.