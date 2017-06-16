Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Star Line Pirate Ship - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Star Line Pirate Ship

Posted: Updated:

Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen!

There's a new pirate ship at the end of the Star Line dock in Mackinaw City.

For today's Sights and Sounds, we batten down the hatches and watch the good fortune coming into dock.