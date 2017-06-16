Hometown Tourist: Northern Lights Recreation in Petoskey

Summer is here and the kids are out of school and looking for things to do.

If it's a rainy day or you're burnt out from the beach, one spot in Northern Michigan is an adrenaline adventure in the dark.

This week’s Hometown Tourist takes us to Northern Lights Recreation in Petoskey.

Laser tag in the "lost city,” reminiscent of Indiana Jones. This spot is a multi-level fun zone with lasers beaming around each corner.

“We call it lost city, a place to discover with any laser tag you have to have obstacles to hide behind otherwise you're just walking around tagging each other with the lasers,” said owner Randy Crim.

Snap on a neon vest and you’re ready to explore this multi-level lost city. This experience is one for the senses with neon artwork, black lights and music that makes it feel like you're in a video game.

“It’s kind of like a challenge because everyone is trying to shoot each other with the lasers but you have to like wait because you get shot and stuff,” said the Patrick family.

But watch out you're under attack of neon lasers everywhere, and you have a base to protect too.

“You play against other players but you also play against the arena. There are bases on either side the maximum number of points you can get is 2000 if you take out the base, but it also announces base under attack so people on the other team know to come to protect their base and there are also discs on the wall that light up and when they do they're worth more points,” said Crim.

There's just a few rules no running or contact, and, just have fun. Ramps going up to the other levels make each part of this lost city accessible for everyone.

“I've had one or two birthday parties here, there's always all sorts of people of all sorts of ages when we play in here teenagers, young kids older people always,” said Crim.

And no matter your age, it’s a complete blast.

“It’s not like anything you've ever seen before because you actually get to visualize your laser shooting out through the mist and everything. It’s not like what you think of when you think of the old traditional laser tag it's a lot more up to date,” noted the Patrick family.