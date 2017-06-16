Samaritas Presents: Bark in the Park!

9&10 News wants you to bring your furry friend to Bark in the Park on Wednesday, June 28 from 5-7pm at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac!

Enjoy a costume parade, agility course and doggie IQ test!

Meet with local vendors, talk with other dog owners and enjoy a fun filled family event with your pet!

Samaritas Senior Living is located at 460 Pearl Street.

CLICK HERE to RSVP!

What to expect day of:

*Please make sure your dog is leashed*

5:00pm Registration begins! First 25 pets receive a goodie bag!

Begin obstacle course and Doggie IQ Station

5:30pm K-9 Demonstration with Sgt. Lance Taylor and K9 Sage!

6:00pm Costume Contest with guest judges!

6:30pm Costume Parade begins! Keep those pooches dressed up for a fun-filled parade!