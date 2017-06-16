Interlochen Center For The Arts Awarded National Grant

A Northern Michigan art academy was awarded a national grant to help better their art students.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts received an Art Works Award of $15,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.

That money will help the Interlochen Arts Academy bring guest artists to the classroom.

At least 50 artists will perform master classes for the students next school year.

“They get to meet these working artists, understand how they hone their craft, get better at what they do , and it motivates them to work hard and expand their own artistic boundaries,” Says VP of advancement Tim Dougherty.

The artists who visit the academy typically put on a performance open to the community.

