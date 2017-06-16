MTM On The Road: Wings Over Northern Michigan

This Father's Day weekend get ready for two intense days of air show action.

It's the Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show.

The weekend long event draws performers from across the world including demos by an America F/A 18 Super Hornet, Shockwave Jet Truck, Precision Exotics, formations of vintage World War II aircraft, and so much more.

Today our On The Road crew joins us live from Gaylord Regional Airport with the airplanes and exotic cars that are performing this weekend.