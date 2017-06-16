Downtown Suttons Bay To Hold Annual Summer Solstice Art & Wine Walk

An event in Suttons Bay is encouraging everybody to get out and experience what their downtown has to offer.

The 11th annual Summer Solstice Art and Wine Walk takes place Friday night in Suttons Bay.

More than 20 downtown businesses are participating.

Each of those businesses will feature local artists' work and have samples of Leelanau County wines.

There is also a chance to win a $200 village shopping spree.

“Everybody will get a card that lists all of the participating businesses, so each participant will go around and get their card stamped at the businesses,” explains Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce President Karen Pontius. “And then at the end of the day, they will be turned in and entered into a drawing.>

The event is free and goes from 5:00-9:00 Friday night.