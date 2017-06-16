Russian Military Claims To Have Killed ISIS Leader

The Russian military is claiming it has killed an ISIS leader in an airstrike.

The ministry says Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed during the strike in late May, along with other senior group commanders.

The airstrike was during an ISIS meeting held in southern Raqqa in Syria.

About 30 mid-level militant leaders and nearly 300 other fighters were also killed.

The strike came as ISIS leaders gathered to discuss the group’s withdrawal from Raqqa.