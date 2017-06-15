Benchley Chiropractic Raises Nearly $4,000 To Support Clare Co. Sheriff

In this update, we can now tell you Benchley Chiropractic in Clare has raised almost $4,000 for their fundraiser supporting the Clare County sheriff.

Over the last couple of months, Benchley Chiropractic collected donations to help Sheriff John Wilson after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Many community members stepped up to help the sheriff with medical expenses.

About $3,900 was given to Wilson Wednesday.

Benchley Chiropractic would like to thank everyone for their donations.