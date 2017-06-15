Boyne City Liquor Store Owner Facing Charges After Painting on S - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Boyne City Liquor Store Owner Facing Charges After Painting on Supermarket Sign

Posted: Updated:

The Boyne City liquor store owner who protested a supermarket is now facing charges.

Michael Long was arrested last month after a protest, in which he painted on the Family Fare supermarket sign, changing it to family "un" fare.

He argued the supermarket was ruining his business.

Long now faces charges of malicious destruction of property, resisting a police officer, and disturbing the peace.