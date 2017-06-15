Michigan State Police Recruiting For Youth Leadership Camp

Michigan State Police from Houghton Lake are recruiting more teenage boys to participate in a Michigan Youth Leadership Academy.

They don't mix boys and girls for programs at this age, so this time they are hosting a camp geared towards teenage boys.

The academy runs July 9th to the 13th.

The 14 and 15 year-olds will travel to Lansing to learn more about what it takes to be a police officer.

There are a lot of different activities, including scuba diving and checking out patrol cars.

Participants will also learn more about leadership.

Eligible teenagers have to live in Roscommon, Crawford, Kalkaska or Missaukee county.

This is the first time teenagers from Northern Michigan will go.

"We are going to teach them leadership qualities, how to recognize their own potential and we are going to try to foster relationships with law enforcement that will make them leaders and mentors in their communities," said Trooper Guzikowski.

The academy is free, and applications have to be submitted by June 25th.

For more information call Trooper Guzikowski.

His number is 989-948-0676.