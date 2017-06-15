St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Hosts First Fundraiser In Northern Michigan

“They saved my sons life,” said Kristie Charvat, mom to Gunnar, a patient at St. Jude’s.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held their first ever fundraiser in Northern Michigan on Thursday.

It's because of these fundraisers that thousands of children's lives around the world are saved.

This event was at Rove Estate Vineyard and Winery in Traverse City.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that God will never give you more than you can handle and he didn't and we made it through,” said Charvat.

Gunnar Charvat from Flint was diagnosed at only eight months old, with a rare form of cancer that only 350 kids per year in the United States are diagnosed with.

“Gosh it hits close to home because St. Jude has done so much for us and to have these events and to be able to get the word out about St. Jude and what they do and to have people open up their hearts and just donate,” said Charvat.

And it’s because of fundraisers like this that Gunnar got the treatment he needed to now be in remission.

“I love to be a part of these because it means so much to be able to say thank you to people in person and to really be a voice to say your money really does go to the kids and to the families,” said Charvat.

This was St. Jude's first fundraiser in Northern Michigan and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude to help them treat and research cures for pediatric cancer.

“They saved my son’s life so to me it's a heart thing, they mean so much to me for what they did for us and what they do for thousands of children and families around the world,” said Charvat.

St. Jude makes sure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“No family should have to worry about a bill or how they’re going to afford to pay chemo treatment or any kind of treatment for their child,” said Angela Halverson, Regional Event Specialist for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “They need to just absolutely focus on getting their child better and helping their child live.”

“St. Jude made that happen…” said Charvat.