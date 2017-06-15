Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge Awards Disabled American Veterans With $4,000

The annual Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge isn't just about racing ATVs, trucks and buggies on the slopes of Shanty Creek, it's about giving back.

Thursday at the American Military League in Traverse City, representatives from the snow challenge presented the local Disabled American Veterans group with a $4,000 check. The group covers five counties.

The money came from a portion of ticket and merchandise sales.

Jason Grzesikowski, coordinator for the snow challenge says, “I'll be honest there's sometimes I get a little knot in my throat because it's a fantastic feeling to know that you're making a difference right here in Northern Michigan to people who deserve it more than anybody else.”

The money will go to projects like helping pay for veteran transportation to V.A. Clinics.