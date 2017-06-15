Man Dies Following Crash in Grand Traverse County

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a sport utility vehicle traveling east bound on Mckinley Road failed to stop at Center Road.

As the SUV entered the intersection, it was struck on the driver's side by a southbound pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the SUV, Ronald Sarkon of Traverse City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and the passenger have minor injuries.

Police say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash, and all were wearing seatbelts.

The case is under investigation