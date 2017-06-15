University of Michigan Announces Free Tuition Program For Eligible Students

“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”

The University of Michigan just announced a new program that will pay tuition costs for some students.

The program, Go Blue Guarantee, is a free tuition plan that will be offered to students who are in-state and have a family income up to $65,000.

That means the students that meet those eligibility requirements will be able to attend Michigan tuition free for four years.

The $65,000 benchmark is very close to the state’s median family income of $63,893.

The program is set to launch January 1, 2018.