Man Charged With Domestic Violence Following Standoff in Antrim Co.

In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.

Joseph Mccleese Junior was charged Thursday with domestic violence and using a firearm while intoxicated.

Last week, Antrim County deputies got a call that Mccleese threatened a woman and shot off a gun.

The woman was able to escape to a neighbor's house.

But deputies had to evacuate nearby homes during the standoff.

Two hours later the sheriff's office says Mccleese surrendered.

His pre-trial is set for June 28.