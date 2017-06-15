Harbor Springs Man Charged With Fleeing, Eluding Police, Possession of Marijuana

Police say a Harbor Springs man led them on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties.

Cody Anderson is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.

In May, state police troopers tried to pull over Anderson for not wearing a seatbelt and having a cracked windshield.

Police say he them led them on a chase through Emmett, Charlevoix and Otsego counties, before surrendering.