Wexford County Prosecutor Selected To Serve As Military Judge

"Every time I go to court, it's about supporting that backbone of our country."

The Wexford County Prosecutor is adding another title: military judge.

Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore was recently selected by the US Army Judge Advocate to serve as a military judge.

Elmore, who already is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, was assigned to the 3rd Judicial Circuit with the 150th Legal Organizational Detachment in Alexandria, Virginia.

That means Elmore will spend annual reserve time presiding over trials at forts in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Kentucky.

It's a goal he's worked toward since he first enlisted 19 years ago.

"To me, it really is about the most patriotic job that I feel is suited for me,” Elmore says. “It is what I was put on this earth for. Not only to be a husband, not only to be a father but to serve. And this to me is really that culmination of that desire, what I think is my purpose."

Elmore attended three weeks of training in Virginia in May.

When he is presiding over trials, he says his two assistant prosecutors will fill his shoes.