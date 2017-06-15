Back to Alaska: One Man's DeLorean Road Trip Adventure

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
The annual Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge isn't just about racing ATVs, trucks and buggies on the slopes of Shanty Creek, it's about giving back.
Grand Traverse County was hoping to sell a piece of property to help pay off debt but not anymore.
Looking for a last minute father’s day gift? The Michigan DNR might have the perfect present.
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
Police say a Harbor Springs man led them on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties.
A giant tent filled with items for sale sits just west of Houghton Lake, with every cent raised supporting the effort to help local kids.
Father's Day is Sunday. This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha are outside the 9&10 News headquarters preparing something perfect for your pop!
A lifelong dream, hitting the road. From Michigan back to Alaska in a 1982 DeLorean.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
A downstate fire chief was killed while responding to a crash.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
