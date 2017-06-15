Wellness for the Family: Father's Day Grilling

Father's Day is Sunday.

This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are outside the 9&10 News headquarters preparing something perfect for your pop!

Grilled Avocado Mango Salsa

Ingredients

• 2 avocados, sliced in half, pitted and peeled for grilling

• 1 mango, peeled and cut into large slices for grilling

• 1/2 red onion, sliced in thick rings for grilling

• 1 jalapeno

• ½ jicama, peeled and sliced into discs for grilling

• 2 limes, halved

• Olive oil

• Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions

1. Heat the grill to medium ¬high heat, about 350 degrees F.

2. Grill the avocado, mango, onion, jalapeno, jicama and limes until char marks appear, about 5 minutes.

3. Dice the grilled avocado, mango, onion, jicama and jalapeno and transfer to a medium bowl.

4. Squeeze the lime into the mixture, adding olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve with ahi tuna steaks.

Grilled Sesame Seed Ahi Tuna with 321 Sauce

Ingredients

Ahi Tuna

• 2 Ahi tuna steaks (about 4 ounces)

• ¾ cup sesame seeds

• Sesame oil

• Olive oil

• Fresh ground black pepper

321 Sauce

• 3 parts hoisin sauce

• 2 parts soy sauce

• 1 part sriracha

Instructions

1. Allow tuna steaks to reach room temperature (about 10-15 minutes). Turn grill on to high heat.

2. Coat tuna in olive oil. Add a couple drops of sesame oil to each side of tuna steak.

3. Season with fresh ground black pepper to each side of tuna.

4. Cover the steaks with a thin layer of sesame seeds. Gently press the seeds into the tuna so they don’t fall off easily.

5. Sear tuna steaks on the grill for only 2-2.5 minutes on each side. The goal is to sear the outside without burning the all sesame seeds.

6. Remove fish from grill.

7. Slice into strips against the grain. The center of tuna steak will be rare/bright pink, on purpose.

8. Combine ingredients for sauce and drizzle over fish or serve on the side. Serve with grilled avocado mango salsa. Enjoy!

Grilled Nectarines with Frozen Vanilla Yogurt and Rum Sauce

Ingredients

• Nectarines, cut in half and pitted

• Olive oil or favorite heart healthy oil

• ¼ cup brown sugar

• ¼ cup dark spiced rum

• 2 teaspoons butter

• Frozen vanilla yogurt

Instructions

1. Heat grill to high heat. Very lightly brush the inside of nectarine with oil.

2. Cook nectarine on the grill for about 3-5 minutes on the inside until grill marks form.

3. Heat brown sugar, rum and butter in a small sauce pan.

4. Serve grilled nectarine with small scoop (1/2 cup or less) of frozen vanilla yogurt in center of ring. Lightly drizzle with rum sauce. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

For more recipes and health and wellness tips, click here.