Special Counsel Investigating Allegations Pres. Trump Tried to Obstruct Justice

The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election may be entering a new chapter.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is now scrutinizing whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has agreed to be interviewed by Mueller about conversations he had with President Trump concerning the Russia investigation.

At a Senate hearing last week, Coats would not comment on the issue.

Allegations of obstruction of justice surfaced after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Comey testified saying the president asked him to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation.

In addition to the special counsel, two Congressional committees are also conducting investigations.