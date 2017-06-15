Wexford County Woman Accused of Breaking Into Building, Driving Away in ORV

A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.

The Wexford County prosecutor says the break-in happened last September in Cedar Creek Township.

Kassondra Snyder is now charged with breaking and entering and unlawfully driving away.

Court documents show she is also accused of hiding hundreds of dollars in stolen property.

If convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison.