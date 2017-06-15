Downstate Fire Chief Killed While Responding to Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Downstate Fire Chief Killed While Responding to Crash

A downstate fire chief was killed while responding to a crash.

Kalamazoo County deputies and the Comstock Fire Department responded to an empty vehicle along I-94 Wednesday night.

Deputies say when they were getting ready to leave, a passing vehicle lost control, hitting Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski.

He died at the scene.

The driver who hit him was taken to the hospital.